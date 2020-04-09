ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Sometimes, friends are perfectly matched for a task of passion.
That’s the case with a group of Alpharetta women who are locating, buying and delivering coveted protective masks to healthcare workers and first responders throughout the state.
It’s a full-service operation, said Dr. Jamie Miller who sparked the effort.
Medical Masks for Georgia is a grassroots GoFundMe effort to distribute critical N95 and KN95 masks directly into the hands of healthcare workers, first responders and community caregivers. Miller’s core organizers include fellow Alpharetta residents Leigh “LaLa” Halsema and Celeste Jackson, all with strong ties to the local medical community and professional networks that have allowed them to source the medical masks that are in such short supply.
Since its launch April 3, the organization has raised upwards of $16,000 and delivered close to 3,000 masks to hospitals, fire stations and other sites engaged in the front lines of the coronavirus battle.
Originally, everything started just trying to locate the N95 masks, Miller said. They sent feelers out to all their friends and acquaintances to scour their homes, search their work warehouses for the items.
“We were sourcing community members to find them because they’re used by more than just medical personnel – construction workers, auto body shop workers,” she said. “Sadly, the supply of these N95 masks is very small, very few and far between.”
Like other healthcare facilities the women then turned to the KN95 masks from China that were recently approved by the FDA.
The three used their connections in the medical community to locate supplies.
Halsema, a video and film producer, used her skills in social media to publicize the effort to raise funds and marshal drivers for delivery.
“When we saw we could get the KN95s, we realized we needed to raise as much money as quickly as possible because the prices on these masks are going up every day,” she said. “The quickest way we could think of was GoFundMe.”
Jackson, whose background is as a speech pathologist, used her husband’s connections in the healthcare industry to assemble a list of facilities where the needs were greatest.
Top on the list was Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, where 56 people have died of COVID-19, by far, the most in the state. They rounded up 2,000 masks for the delivery.
“Jamie and I drove, and on the drive, LaLa was finding somebody who could meet us just south of Macon,” Jackson said. “She found somebody through her church … and he met us in a parking lot of a Cracker Barrel, and we made the transfer.”
Miller had also made arrangements with Dr. James Black, who works in emergency medicine at the hospital, and arranged to deliver the masks directly to him because they were desperate.
The women have also delivered 490 masks to the Milton Fire Department and most recently to Northside Hospital Forsyth.
And more are on the way. The group placed an order on Monday for another 2,000 KN95 masks that will soon arrive from Japan.
“They were more than excited at the fire station to receive the masks,” Miller said. “If it weren’t for social distancing, it would have been two very well-abled men hugging us.”
Medical Masks for Georgia has a goal of raising $90,000 through the GoFundMe campaign. You can help by visiting visit gofundme.com/covid19-masks-for-georgia. The campaign also can be followed on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
All three organizers say they are blown away by the support of money, even offers of free truck rentals. They say it speaks to how the community rallies in a time of need.
The group also received word that they now have a nonprofit sponsor, so donations now qualify for a tax deduction.
Alpharetta resident Mandy Gawley was one of the first to jump on board when she saw what her friends were up to.
“It speaks to that grassroots effort,” she said. “We’re all sitting here as moms in our houses in our quarantine, trying to do our part by not leaving. But by an effort of people coming together and using their own resources… and wanting to do good, this is what can happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.