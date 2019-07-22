SOUTH FORSYTH, Ga. — A South Forsyth High School graduate has been awarded a scholarship by Alpharetta American Legion Post 201.
Liam Kilgore of Cumming was presented his $1,000 scholarship at the veterans organization’s July 15 general membership meeting. Kilgore is a 2019 graduate of South Forsyth High School and was among a group of five graduating seniors chosen from among the applicants.
“These young men and women earned their awards through their scholarship, school activities and community involvement,” Post Commander Pete Esker said.
Kilgore will attend Georgia Southern University in Statesboro this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.