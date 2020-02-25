The unexpected snow didn’t keep the Johns Creek High School soccer program from holding its annual Kick-a-Thon on Feb. 8. More than 70 athletes, coaches and volunteers braved conditions to participate in the program’s fundraiser, which raised $10,000.
Not your average “a-thon,” teams consisting of a mix of girls and boys, JV and varsity, competes to score the most penalty shots in the most unconventional ways. Shooters were challenged by being blind folded, kicking backward and carrying a teammate piggyback.
“The snow added an extra element of complexity and fun,” said Mary Byrne, head coach for the varsity girls’ program. “It was by far, the coolest Kick-a-Thon we’ve had.”
