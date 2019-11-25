JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Bengali Association of Greater Atlanta hosted the third annual Scicom Cup cricket tournament Nov. 2-9 in Shakerag Park.
The Johns Creek park was chosen thanks to the new cricket batting cages, the first in any city park in the state of Georgia.
The 12-over-innings games were played following the Atlanta Cricket League rules and under the direction of the umpires, Kaushik Basu, Somnath Dey and Raja Gautam Kar.
Four teams — ICC, Rongbaaj, Super Strikers and Bengal Tigers — participated in the round robin tournament led by their respective captains — Saurav Deb Roy, Anindya Chakrabarti, Abhijit Saha and Arup Dhar.
The decisive match was played between the ICC and Rongbaaj, with ICC claiming the victory and the championship trophy. Rahul Tiwari was declared “Man of the Match.”
Raju Chandrappa also had a strong performance as the only player in the tournament to score a century, closely matched by Baisampayan Roy who scored 86 against Bengal Tigers.
The 2019 Fall Scicom Cup was sponsored by Scicom Infrastructure Services and organized by the BAGA Sports Committee under the direction of Kaushik Basu, Amit Singh and Arindam Chowdhury.
