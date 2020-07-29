ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society President Pat Miller remembers walking through Old Big Creek Cemetery as a child with her father.
The historic cemetery on Kimball Bridge Road serves as the final resting place for many of the area’s earliest residents, some born as far back as the 1700s. Family names like Webb, Morton and Haynes grace tombstones at Old Big Creek, some erected long before those names became attached to major roadways.
A church once located near Old Big Creek Cemetery no longer exists. Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church moved farther down Kimball Bridge Road and established a new cemetery there. The church still operates today.
Over the years, Miller’s visits to Old Big Creek Cemetery helped fuel an interest in genealogy. That led to discoveries of family ties and helped instill in her the importance of preserving history.
“I would just like for people to respect old cemeteries and understand what they can teach us about history,” Miller said.
Alec Bessonny, a rising senior at Alpharetta High School, connected with Miller when he was looking for an idea for his Eagle Scout project.
After discussing local history with Miller, Bessonny became interested in the history of Old Big Creek Cemetery, including the familial ties that can be difficult to trace that far back into the past.
For his project, Bessonny found a way to color code the family lines at the cemetery in order to track relationships.
“[Miller] wanted to show how the relations in the cemetery worked, and that’s the way we came up with it,” Bessonny said.
His color-coded system, along with information about the history of Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church, were compiled and featured on a sign now standing at the entrance to the cemetery.
Bessonny said that the most challenging aspect of the project was ensuring the accuracy of the information on the sign. He made multiple trips to Old Big Creek and reviewed old cemetery records to double check the information.
After all of the work was completed, Bessonny and a group of volunteers installed the sign on July 18.
“I’m gonna be really proud about it because I put so much work into it,” he said.
