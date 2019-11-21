CUMMING, Ga. — Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation is warning members of a possible scheme that can jeopardize personal information.
The staff of Sawnee EMC recently discovered information Nov. 8 and informed members by email.
A customer had received a phone call about an energy audit with a possible rebate and contacted the company to check on its legitimacy, Sawnee EMC Vice President of Marketing and Member Services Blake House said.
“I wouldn’t call it a scam, but it is misleading,” House said.
In this particular situation, an electric customer receives a call regarding a free in-home energy analysis and a local rebate of up to $1,000. At the end of the call, however, the recording asked for personal information to be verified.
The email reads, in part that “Sawnee EMC does not do any type of automated calling regarding our rebate program or in-home energy evaluation program.”
“We will do an energy audit for free, and we do pay rebates, but we never work with a side company to go into a home,” House said.
The email recommends recipients share the information with family and friends. Sawnee encouraged members who have a question about their electric service to reach out to the corporation by phone 770-887-2363, chat at www.sawnee.com, text 678-999-8124 or via email at customerservice@sawnee.com.
