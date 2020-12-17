CUMMING, Ga. — The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club honored Reese Warta, a senior at Forsyth Central, as the 2020-2021 Optimist Star Student, the club’s version of student of the year. The Optimist Star Student Program recognizes outstanding high school students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership and good citizenship.
Reese is treasurer of her senior class, has a weighted GPA of 4.0 and is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. Reese volunteers with SAFFT, Meals by Grace and Church of the Good Shepard. She is founder and president of the Family and Community Outreach Club, to help families in need and inspire other to get involved in service to the community. She is team captain of the Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club.
Reese will study to become an attorney. Her aspiration is to work in the adoption field to help the most vulnerable in the community so that every child can have a family.
Riya Manchanda, a South Forsyth senior, was runner up in the competition. She has a weighted GPA of 4.54, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. She also serves as vice president of the National English Honor Society, vice president of the Science Olympiad, project manger of the Beta Club and president of the South Forsyth Dance Company.
Manchanda volunteers at Senior Living, North Georgia Medical Center, North Fulton Community Charities, and is active in a free covid-19 tutoring program, the Volunteer Board at Wellstar Hospital. She is also a research intern at Georgia State University.
Manchanda’s career ambition is to become a physician in neurosurgery.
