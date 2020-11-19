The Rotary Club of Milton held its first ever corn hole competition fundraiser recently on The Green at Crabapple Market to support The Drake House. The event was well attended and successful, raising over $6,200. The Drake House provides housing and education programs for homeless single mothers in the north metro Atlanta area.

The Milton and Alpharetta Rotary Clubs have partnered to sponsor one of the apartments for The Drake House for the next two years. This event was held to raise money to fund that sponsorship.

Susan Cammack, president of the Rotary Club of Milton said, “I want to thank everyone who attended for their generosity. I especially want to thank Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub and Orkin and Associates for all their work to make this event happen. We could not have done it without them.”

One of the most successful parts of the fundraiser was the raffle.

“We had over 40 really great raffle prizes,” Cammack said. “Once the owners or managers heard we were raising money for The Drake House, they immediately donated.”

The Rotary Club of Milton is looking forward to hosting another event in the spring and expanding their partnership with The Drake House.