ROSWELL, Ga. — Amid the financial devastation brought on by COVID-19, a group of Roswell residents are helping others reach out to the restaurant workers they’ve grown used to seeing on nights out or at lunch.

“I love to eat out, and Roswell has some of the best restaurants,” said Brenda Orlans who has organized a virtual “tip jar” for restaurant workers. “It breaks my heart to hear about the struggles of some of my favorite servers.”

Through the virtual tip jar, the community can help support the staffs of their favorite restaurants, who still have bills to pay while dining rooms are closed, Orlans said. In some cases, users of the tip jar can even tip a specific server. In other instances, the tips are spread among the staff of a chosen restaurant.

The tip jar is a project of Hope Roswell, a group of church leaders of various denominations who combine their efforts to help meet local needs.

“The restaurants have been hit hard, and we feel this will be helpful in enabling employees to pay their mortgages and other bills that our dine-in tips would normally help pay,” said Orlans, who serves as the director of Hope Roswell.

At Lucky’s Burger and Brew, one employee expressed a preference to stay home and practice social distancing to best protect her children. Ted Lescher, the general manager of the Roswell Lucky’s, says he understands and was surprised to see the woman appear to work her shift. She was caught between the need to pay her bills and her desire to protect her family.

Lescher, who has not had to resort to layoffs, has scheduled shifts giving preference to workers for whom Lucky’s is the only source of household income. With everyone working fewer hours, the others have understood, and Lescher has been heartened by community support.

Lescher said he “thoroughly appreciates” the money that has come in through the online tip jar “It’s phenomenal,” he said. “They need all the help they can get.”

The tip jar can be accessed at www.hoperoswell.org, and donations can be made through Venmo and PayPal. Roswell restaurant owners can have their business included by contacting hoperoswell@gmail.com. The list will be updated as new participants are added.