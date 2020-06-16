ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell recently reopened City Hall and the facility at 1810 Hembree Road. Both facilities have resumed normal business hours and will be open for walk-in appointments, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
There are two exceptions:
The Community Development Department at City Hall will be open to the public for intake of applications Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This schedule will allow staff administrative time in the morning and afternoon to process applications as well as time to sanitize public areas. Applications may also be submitted digitally planningandzoning@roswellgov.com.
Roswell Municipal Court will not reopen until June 22. For more information, visit roswellgov.com/CourtServices.
Visitors to city facilities are encouraged to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and utilize the hand sanitizing stations to help impede the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.