NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Two fire stations in North Fulton were recognized May 27 for their efforts in highlighting the importance of completing the 2020 census.
Almost a dozen fire stations throughout the county entered a competition created by the Fulton County Complete Count Committee to create a public service announcement video. Two departments distinguished themselves above all others: Roswell Fire Department Station No. 5 as the grand prize winner and Milton Fire Department Station No. 43 as the first runner up.
Each video was required to include at least three firefighters and emphasize at least one way completing the census benefits the fire department or local community. The census provides crucial information that determines federal funding for public services, like fire departments, Medicaid, transportation projects, libraries and schools.
“The idea was to engage the public in a creative way while highlighting the importance of the 2020 census,” said Census 2020 Complete Count Committee Member Lisa Carlisle. “All of the fire departments that participated hit all of our points, but in the end, Roswell was the most dynamic.”
As the grand prize winner, the Roswell fire station received $1,000 cash from sponsor iHeartRadio, a $100 gift card from Firehouse Subs and several UV sanitizing devices from Fulton County. Milton Fire Department Station No. 43 received $500 cash along with the other prizes.
The winning videos can be viewed at fultoncountyga.gov and to complete the census online, visit 2020census.gov.
