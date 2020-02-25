ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell-based Northbrook United Methodist Church Chancel Choir is expected to perform for the first time at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. The performance will feature 150 voices in a program of Schubert’s Mass in G as well as modern-day spirituals and sacred pieces by Howard Helvey.
Helvey will conduct his own works, which include both original compositions and his signature arrangement of spirituals and folk melodies.
Mareena Boosamra Ball will conduct the Schubert piece, which will feature the New England Symphonic Ensemble and soloists Laura Leon, soprano; Spencer Viator, tenor; and Jared Bybee, bass.
“We are very excited by this opportunity to make our first concert trip to New York and sing in Carnegie Hall,” says Chad M. Hunt, director of the choir. “The Schubert Mass and the music of Howard Helvey, each in their own way, fulfill our mission to perform church music that speaks to the hearts of everyone.”
Tickets for the show may be obtained by contacting CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by going online to carnegiehall.org.
