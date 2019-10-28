JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics invites the community to “Share the Warmth” this winter with its 11th annual coat drive.
The coat drive is open now and will run through Dec. 13. Donations of new or gently used coats and blankets will be accepted at any of Resurgens’ 24 locations throughout Metro Atlanta.
The coats will be donated to domestic violence and homeless shelters across the Atlanta area.
The coat drive has its origins as a smaller, localized initiative started in 2009 by Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Dr. Gary W. Stewart, who wanted to give back to the community around the holidays. It has grown over the years to become a practice-wide effort, with all 24 Resurgens Orthopaedics locations participating.
“Each year I am amazed to see that what started as a small, local coat drive has evolved to a city-wide effort” Stewart said. “The work that local shelters do to help women, children and those in need is inspiring and we are happy to do our part to support their important missions.”
Donations can be dropped off at Resurgens’ Johns Creek location at 6335 Hospital Parkway, Suite 200, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To see all locations, visit resurgens.com/locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.