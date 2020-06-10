FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County property owners can now view their 2020 real property assessment online, review comparable properties and file an appeal.
Property assessments can be viewed online at the Board of Assessors page on forsythco.com by searching the owner’s name, parcel number or property address. A summary of the property, owner information, assessed value and maps can be reviewed, and a link will be available for appeals.
Property assessment notices for 2020 were mailed to residents on May 21. Property owners can appeal the assessed value for 45 days after the date of the notice. The final day to file an appeal is July 6.
