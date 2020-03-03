CUMMING, Ga. The School Street Playhouse proudly presents the 2013 Tony Award-winning revival of time-honored musical “Pippin,” March 5-29 in Cumming at the School Street Playhouse.
“Pippin” is both a humorous story about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises. An ensemble of dancers tells the story in this stylized musical of young prince Pippin’s quest for true happiness.
Pippin, played by Sean Anderson, explores the glories of war, the temptations of love, and the intrigues of political power before discovering happiness lies not in the extraordinary but in the ordinary moments of everyday life.
The production will be directed by Kyle Larsen and choreographed by Buddy Stotts. Kyle, an award-winning director, has brought many wonderful performances to the Playhouse in the past, including productions of “Georgia Senior Follies,” “Annie” and “Mamma Mia!”
Stotts brings “Pippin” to life with his successful career in Broadway and in film.
Following the premier, performances are slated for every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. through March 29.
Tickets for "Pippin the Musical" are $27.50 for Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees and $30.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings. All seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased at the School Street Playhouse, online at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com or by calling the office at 770-781-9178. The School Street Playhouse, 101 School Street, offers free parking. For more information, contact Sherri Bowes at 770-781-9178, or visit www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.