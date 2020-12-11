FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy will offer a free drive-through Christmas event Sunday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the school located at 955 Peachtree Parkway.
The “Keep Christ in Christmas” drive-through event will feature a live nativity scene, Christmas music and carols performed by the school’s band and choir, an annunciation re-enactment and an exhibit honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The event is outdoors, attendees will stay in their vehicles when driving through and event volunteers will follow COVID-19 protocols. Depending on traffic, the event should take about 20 minutes to drive through.
"We are delighted to share the real meaning of Christmas with our community through Keep Christ in Christmas,” Interim Head of School Beth Howard said. “The experience begins with the Annunciation scene, during which Mary was approached by Gabriel and gave her 'yes' to God. The live nativity is pretty special, as one of our teacher's family members handcrafted the wooden stable that will house the live animals. Many children, parents, and staff from our Pinecrest community will be a part of this Christmas event, and it's our special gift to the community.”
