ROSWELL, Ga. – Despite serving North Fulton’s active older adults for more than 30 years with an endless variety of enrichment classes and activities, Seniors Enriched Living is still an unknown quantity for many residents 55 and older
“That’s because we have the fastest growing population of senior citizens [per capita] in the nation,” said SEL Executive Director Rob Albertson, a doctor of educational leadership. “And while we have a far-ranging number of topics every quarter, by far the biggest thing SEL accomplishes is to provide these older adults the chance to join a community.
“It’s a community of like-minded adults who are still knowledge seekers, still curious about the world around them and eager to make new friends.”
Albertson notes that retirees are coming in ever greater numbers drawn to North Fulton for its great climate, affordable living space — and closer proximity to their grandchildren.
“What our seniors find here is a new community with people their own age, and who are also life learners — people who still have a curiosity over a wide range of subjects,” Albertson said.
For instance, a current seminar about the NASA space program is conducted by a former NASA executive. A seminar on “The Great Decisions of the 20th Century” next door has its discussion led by a former member of the U.S. State Department.
Often the seminars are led by members who are sharing knowledge gleaned from their far-flung careers or their own experiences gleaned from personal study.
Members of classes are encouraged to participate and ask questions.
Classes are as varied as the interests of the volunteers who teach them. A sampling of courses this quarter include:
“Unprotected: Broken Promises in Georgia’s Healthcare Industry,”led by the AJC reporter who wrote the investigative series.
“Astronomy 101,” a study of how ancient cultures depended on the stars and relied on the sky as a reliable clock for survival.
“The Venezuelan Situation,”as told through the personal experiences of a Venezuelan living in Atlanta.
“ Beekeeping 101,” which teaches how to raise bees in the suburban environment.
In short, there is no “typical” SEL seminar.
“SEL provides a way for people from all over the country who have settled here to find community, friendship and a way to continue to explore the world around them in diverse way,” Albertson said.
SEL got its start from an idea of Roswell United Methodist Church Senior Minister the Rev. Malone Dodson back in 1989. Even then, he saw the need and the benefit of continuing education courses for North Fulton’s older adults.
The first thing Dodson did was to recruit some civic minded “co-conspirators” to organize and develop a program for retired adults — his Assistant Pastor John Wolf, Mary Drake (fondly remembered for her help in founding North Fulton Community Charities), and community leader Marion Hicks. Also helping with the organizational plan were church members Tom Nash and Mel Smiley. Smiley brought his experience organizing a similar program for seniors called North Atlanta Senior Services.
It began modestly with classes in a house owned by the church. Other local churches joined in providing space on a rotating basis. However, SEL over the years became a victim of its own success as facilities strained to keep up.
But with completion of the Dodson Youth Center on the RUMC campus, SEL has a permanent home on the second floor for year-round classes with the help of Roswell Presbyterian Church just down the street providing space for art classes.
In 1996, Dick Higgins was hired as the group’s first executive director. By 2013, SEL had transitioned into a separate independent nonprofit organization with its own board of directors and some 800 people on membership rolls.
“What we have is a community of lifelong learners,” Albertson said.
Founding volunteer Tom Nash claims to be retired but he is always taking classes at SEL. He said he and Mel Smiley thought what North Atlanta Senior Services was doing inside the perimeter would be a great thing in this community.
“The thing about taking an idea to Rev. Dodson is he immediately assumes you are a volunteer. And not many people can say no to him,” Nash said.
Thus in February 1990, SEL opened its doors. In 1996, Dick Higgins became the first paid executive director. He was an original attendee and instructor and helped grow SEL until he retired — but not from teaching SEL seminars.
“Once SEL gets in your blood, it doesn’t wash off,” Nash said. “Most of us wouldn’t know what to do with ourselves without SEL in our lives.”
Former SEL board members Birdel Jackson, Sue McCloskey and Phyllis Clayton sat down to talk about their experiences as well. Jackson, a professional engineer who now serves as president of the Jackson-Davis Foundation, said he thrives on the “intellectual stimulation” SEL provides.
“I came to SEL out of curiosity. I liked that the classes are interactive — discussion is usually sought out. And I wanted to be involved because I like people,” Jackson said. “Later I was asked to teach and that was fun, too.”
That is typical, as SEL members are encouraged to become teachers as well. Jackson noted people have moved into the North Fulton area from all over the country, and each SEL member brings a wealth of unique and interesting experiences that they are encouraged to share.
McCluskey said she came to SEL after she lost her husband and her mother in the same month in 2009. At SEL she found community, friendship and a renewed interest in learning.
“I had lived in Roswell for 30 years and never heard of it,” she said.
The saddest part, she added, is that her husband was a history teacher and would have loved SEL.
“I haven’t missed a session since that first one I attended,” McCluskey said. “I always loved school when I was young. So now I get up and go to school and I have never been disappointed.”
Clayton echoed those sentiments. She said it is always a journey of exploration. She took a seminar called “The History of Science Fiction” taught by a Lutheran minister, the Rev. Kevin Martin.
“He talked about the symbolism one finds in their stories,” Clayton said. “The class showed me a depth of meaning in those stories I had never thought about.”
Nash was asked to look back over the last 30 years of SEL and reveal its “secret of success.”
“SEL fills a need. It’s the need for seniors to stay active and involved,” Nash said. “You can take a little or a lot from SEL. But everyone takes away from it something they want. “It’s all about being part of a community. Simple really.”
Simple enough when committed people come together to make it happen.
