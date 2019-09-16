ATLANTA — Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries in the Atlanta area have been gifting free bundtlets to raise money to support the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
During September, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold a “Give $3, Get Free” event, where for every $3 or more donation, guests will receive a free bundtlet on a future visit.
So far, teams have raised more than $25,000, including from participation in the recent WSB Care-A-Thon. Nothing Bundt Cakes is looking to add another $15,000 to the efforts.
Participating bakeries will also hold block parties on Saturday Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Alpharetta, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Snellville and Tucker. At the party, children can enjoy face painting, balloon art, music, prizes and special guest appearances while raising funds for the Aflac Cancer Center.
For more information and party details, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.