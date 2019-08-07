JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Northside Hospital will host a golf and tennis event Sept. 23 at the Standard Club in Johns Creek to raise funds for families of infants in intensive care.
The event will include a game of golf or tennis, breakfast, lunch and a gift for each attendee. The money raised will help fund Miracle Babies at Northside Hospital, a program that provides transportation support and resources to families while their babies are in the neonatal intensive care nursery.
The event will be Monday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6230 Abbotts Bridge Road. Sponsorships and individual registrations are available. Registration is $100 for tennis players and $500 for golf players.
For more information or to register, visit: give.northside.com.
Other events Northside Hospital will host in September include “Wine, Women and Shoes” on Sept. 15 in Buckhead
Guests try wines, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and shop exclusive designer fashions, all benefiting the Leukemia and Women’s Cancer Programs at Northside Hospital. The event will include a fashion show, a Key to the Closet raffle, and live and silent auctions.
The event will be 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead, 3300 Peachtree Road NE.
Northside will also hold community skin screenings in Sandy Springs on Sept. 19. The Northside Hospital Cancer Institute is offering the screenings at no cost.
The screenings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, 1000 Johnson Ferry Road NE.
Medical professionals will provide a brief skin assessment in a private setting. Exposed areas such as patient’s face, arms, hands, neck and feet will be examined.
The screenings are open to all adults, 18 and older. Recommended screening attire includes shorts and T-shirt. Qualified interpreters will be available free of charge, with advanced requests.
There is no cost for the screening, but pre-registration is required. To schedule an appointment or for information about other upcoming cancer screenings, call 404-531-4444.
The Northside Hospital health care system is one of Georgia’s leading health care providers with more than 240 locations across the state, including three hospitals in Atlanta, Cherokee County and Forsyth County.
