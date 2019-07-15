CUMMING, Ga. — Northside Hospital Cancer Institute started the fourth session of its six-week Built to Quit program July 9 to promote healthier living and help smokers and tobacco users quit. The current session runs through Aug. 13. But if you missed this session, there are two more scheduled for the year that run from Sept. 10 to Oct. 15 and from Nov. 12 to Dec. 17. The cessation classes are led by American Lung Association certified facilitators and help enrollees every step of the way to stop smoking and using tobacco products. Participants are educated about the hazards of smoking and using tobacco along with the benefits of quitting and how to cope with urges.
“Participants can expect to be immersed in a supportive environment over the six weeks of their quit journey. Facilitators provide a wide array of education and tips on strategies for a successful quit attempt,” said Astrid Wilkie-McKellar, the community outreach program coordinator. “Various experts also visit the class to provide detailed instruction on specified topics and answer real-life situation questions. Participants ultimately learn from each; they succeed through each other’s experiences.”
Since 2013, the program has experienced major enhancements in order to increase the focus on the significant impact of tobacco use on morbidity and mortality. Throughout the program, assistance is provided by behavioral therapists, nutritionists and respiratory therapists. Each session also provides participants with nicotine replacement surgery (if qualified) along with a hard copy curriculum and a mediation CD.
“We have actually expanded [the program] to a few off-site locations with organizations that have enough interest from their staff or clients,” said Wilkie-McKellar. “Simply put, it can save your life!”
The program is offered at all Northside Hospital campuses in Atlanta, Canton and Cumming. Lunch or dinner is provided and online classes are also available upon request.
Register online at northside.com/2019-Built-to-Quit-Class-Registration. For more information call 404-780-7653 or email smokingcessation@northside.com.
