NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District, which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton, recently announced its newest Eagle Scouts. The Scouts who passed their Board of Review on July 25 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church are:
Brady Wilson of Troop 143 was sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church. He upgraded the outdoor puppy play area. Wilson also designed and constructed two benches, power washed the wooden fence and mulched the entire play area.
Jared Gonding of Troop 69 was sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. He repaired erosion damage at the Milton High School cross country course by fixing the eroded bank and then placing rip rap rocks to protect the bank. Gonding also installed flow reduction devices to reduce future erosion.
Jacob Leis of Troop 10 was sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. He designed and constructed six vaults for the ROTC obstacle course at Kings Academy.
Clayton Collins III of Troop 69 was sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed a utility shed for Meals by Grace Aquaponics Farm.
Luke Elliot of Troop 1134 was sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. He collected and created personal toiletry, snack and boredom buster bags for patients and families for Cure Cancer. Elliot created over 140 bags.
Jack Chasin of Troop 69 was sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed four storage boxes for toys and linens as well as two standing PVC organizer racks that can hold 12 bins for Bosley’s Place, a shelter for homeless puppies.
Varun Vangala of Troop 2143 was sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed a trail through the Butterfly Garden at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Babalola Awe of Troop 206 was sponsored by Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He designed and constructed a Little Free Library for the Sunrise at Huntcliff Summit Assisted Living Facility. Awe also stocked the library with books.
Austin Love of Troop 429 was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed three portable benches for Cumming Nursing and Rehab Center. Love also cleaned the courtyard and pressure washed the walkways.
