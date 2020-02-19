NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District — which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton — recently announced its newest Eagle Scouts. The Scouts who passed their Board of Review on Jan. 30 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church are:
Cade Fowler, of Troop 431, was sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed an informational kiosk and two bike racks for Haw Creek Park.
Benjamin Pipitone, of Troop 431, was sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed two picnic tables for Mountain Park Elementary School.
Lincoln Nelson, of Troop 7747, was sponsored by Fowler Park Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He designed and constructed a 46-foot fence to cover the garbage cans and dumpster at The Place of Forsyth.
Kevin Samraj, of Troop 27, was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He designed and created three large outdoor wooden signs and 12 small wooden signs at various sites at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Dominic Florio, of Troop 1134, was sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. He designed and constructed a pocket park on Jan Hill Lane in North Druid Hills. Florio built 130 yards of connecting trails, planted flowering plants at the trail heads, installed five benches and installed a sign.
Robert Billings, of Troop 40, was sponsored by the Roswell Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. He designed and constructed 15 signs to remind visitors to stay on the trails at Leita Thompson Memorial Park.
Muhammad Khwaja, of Troop 27, was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He collected and created 150 hygiene kits for the refugee community in Clarkston via the Al-Rahmah Islamic Center. Khwaja also distributed these kits to the refugees.
Brandon Welch, of Troop 226, was sponsored by Bridge to Grace Church. He designed and constructed eight raised dog platforms and eight cat scratching posts for the Jackson County Humane Society. In addition, Welch collected three dog crates, 101 pounds of dog and cat food, 20 leashes and 14 collars.
Hunter Nelson, of Troop 7747, was sponsored by, Fowler Park Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He constructed 40-foot path on the historical grounds of the American Indian Information Center in Forsyth County.
Palmer Nelson, of Troop 7747, was sponsored by Fowler Park Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He restored the historical grounds by clearing a 25-foot by 40-foot area for the American Indian Information Center in Forsyth County to use for upcoming projects at the Historical Park.
William Bushey, of Troop 430, was sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church. He renovated the playground for the church. Bushey removed a deteriorated sandbox and built a new one, built a toy chest, constructed a bench and re-mulched the playground area.
Lucas Gruver, of Troop 1134, was sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. He revitalized and extended a meditation area at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. Gruver also designed and constructed two benches as well as planted flowers and shrubbery.
Nicholas Rice, of Troop 629, was sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed two informational kiosks at The Cottage School.
