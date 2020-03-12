NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District — which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton — recently announced its newest Eagle Scouts. The Scouts who passed their Board of Review on Feb. 27 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church are:
Vinay Hegde, of Troop 431, was sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed two storage bins and two shelving units for the Chinmaya Mission Center, in Cumming. In addition, Hegde also led a team to landscape and mulch the exterior of the center.
Hunter Siegel, of Troop 629, was sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed two cabinets on wheels that serve as lost and found containers for the Weber School.
Lucas Moyer, of Troop 10, was sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. He collected toiletry kits and coats for the Atlanta Dream Center. Moyer created 70 kits and collected over 65 coats as well as $200 in donations.
Jordan Cook, of Troop 1459, was sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church. He designed and constructed a wooden mobile cart, an 8-inch shelving unit and a built-in desk with storage shelving for the preschool at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church.
Jackson Oliver, of Troop 3000, was sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed a large gate for Cowart Road for the City of Milton. Oliver also removed the current barrier and cleared the silt deposits along the road.
Grayson Peterson, a lone Scout formerly of Troop 347, designed and constructed four portable wooden benches for special needs outdoor area at Hopewell Middle School.
Matthew Ashe, of Troop 10, was sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. He designed and constructed a workout station for the Alpharetta High School cross country trail. This workout station included five substations: calf stretch, beam balance, reverse pull up, leg lift and push up area.
