NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District — which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton — recently announced its newest Eagle Scouts. The Scouts who passed their Board of Review on Dec. 4 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church are:
Christopher Elza, of Troop 9962, was sponsored by Ed Isaackson YMCA. He designed and installed six bat houses and 12 hammock poles for Hembree Park.
Lorin Tady, of Troop 40, was sponsored by the Roswell Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints. He renovated all four trail map kiosks for the Milton High School Cross Country Trail. Tady also landscaped the area around the kiosks.
Luke Tucker, of Troop 143, was sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church. He renovated he playset for the Norcross Cooperative Ministries. Tucker also constructed a swing for babies, replaced the rotten roofs of the playset and built a cover for the sandbox.
Jacob Avery, of Troop 10, was sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. He designed and constructed a composting area and three composting bins for The Place of Forsyth County.
Matthew Erickson, of Troop 7747, was sponsored by Fowler Park Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He designed and painted a USA map on the outdoor basketball court of Sawnee Elementary School. Erickson also created large wooden tiles to be used as learning tools for the USA map.
Cooper Medved, of Troop 1717, was sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church. He installed “Kids Don’t Float” stations at Azalea and Old Mill Parks. Each station had bilingual information signs about water safety and contains personal floatation devices for children to loan while enjoying the lakes.
Aanjan Sikal, of Crew 605, was sponsored by the Chattahoochee Nature Center. He designed and constructed a boardwalk area with an entrance ramp of the hiking trails of Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Saurav Sharma, of Troop 27, was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He placed decorative steppingstones around the animal enclosures located at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center. Sharma also collected over 30 animal food items for the Nature Preserve.
Samuel Glover, of Troop 431, was sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church. He filled in a dry pond area and converting it into three sensory gardens for Haynes Bridge Middle School.
Cameron Kopp, of Troop 429, was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed four outdoor benches for Brookwood Elementary School.
John Atkinson, of Troop 206, was sponsored by Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He created and taped a diversity and inclusion documentary video for Centennial High School.
John Riordan, of Troop 1134, was sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. He designed and created two swing playsets and a gravel play area for the kindergarten and pre-school at St. Bosco Academy.
Pranav Viswanadha, of Troop 69, was sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. He collected 520 pairs of shoes for the Soles 4 Souls Organization.
