NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District — which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton — recently announced its newest Eagle Scouts. The Scouts who passed their Board of Review held Aug. 29 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church are:
Lucas Rary, of Troop 87, was sponsored by Roswell Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed a 20-foot-long boardwalk for the trails at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Christian Turturro, of Troop 3000, was sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church. He collected and created care packages for the Family Promise Homeless Project. Turturro created a total of 25 female-oriented and 25 male-oriented care packages for his project.
Jack Kaufman, of Troop 429, was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed an 80-foot fence for horses at the Canine Assistants Center in Milton.
Uddhav Swami, of Troop 2000, was sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed three outdoor steps with a brick foundation, waterproofed the upper ramp and outdoor benches, and installed a gravel erosion protection layer for Johns Creek Presbyterian Church shed area.
Camden Thompson, of Troop 87, was sponsored by Roswell Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed a field box to store outdoor athletic equipment for River Eves Elementary School.
Erik Couch, of Troop 347, was sponsored by Milton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. He renovated the animal interaction area for Dunwoody Nature Center. For the project, Couch removed existing shelving, repaired and painted the walls, and constructed a bench and bookshelf.
Michael Reid, of Troop 143, was sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church. He redesigned the Northview band trailer. The project included removing existing shelving and replacing them with newer, more efficient shelving. Reid also constructed ramps for moving larger instruments.
Sahith Sangabathula, of Troop 2000, was sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed storage shelves and bins for the Balvihar Ashram at the Chinmaya Mission.
Mattson Peterson, of Troop 347, was sponsored by Milton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. He refurbished the admissions room for Hopewell Middle School. This project included constructing two standing bookshelves, one wall bookshelf unit and coat hooks for backpacks.
Alexander Hudgins, of Troop 429, was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed six outdoor benches for the Outdoor Sanctuary at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Andy Mai, of Troop 143, was sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed of a 32-foot retention wall and drainage system for the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
