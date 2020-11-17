North Fulton Improvement Network hosts third fireside chat

North Fulton – The North Fulton Improvement Network will be hosting its third fireside chat focusing on the area of child-well being.

Securing reliable and affordable childcare continues to present a burden to working parents. The continued volatility in school and pre-school scheduling, coupled with employment disruptions and irregularities, leaves parents struggling to find providers to care for their children. Join in our discussion on how local employers and non-profit agencies are successfully meeting these challenges, offering quality child care and education to preschool and school-aged children.

Confirmed panelists include Stephanie Blank, Board Chair and Mindy Binderman, founding Executive Director, of GEEARS: Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students; Michele Harris, Wellstar Health Systems Manager of Work Life Services, where she is responsible for all onsite childcare facilities, childcare resources and support as well as back up child care for their employees and Maggie DeCan, CEO and Executive Director of the Child Development Academy, a Roswell non-profit that provides affordable early learning programs and childcare for preschool children across the north-Metro area.

For more information, visit www. ImproveNorthFulton.org