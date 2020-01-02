CUMMING, Ga. — The Place of Forsyth County is using vehicle donations to make life a lot easier for county residents who are without transportation.
The non-profit first began the program three years ago, and on Dec. 20, it gifted its 15th vehicle to a Forsyth County resident.
Jacob Granados, director of purposeful engagement at The Place of Forsyth, said the nonprofit wanted to give used cars new life.
"A lot of nonprofits sell car donations to create more funds for other programs, but we thought we should try and use those donated vehicles to help someone who can't find transportation here in our county, where it's limited,” Granados said.
Four recipients were gifted donated vehicles just days before Christmas at the non-profit's headquarters in Cumming. Recipients are selected based on need and are either clients of The Place or had been referred to the organization.
“Right now we’re living in a hotel, and transportation is one of my biggest problems, with getting back and forth to work, and paying a lot of money for Uber,” one recipient said.
“When we give the cars away and experience the people’s gratitude, it’s priceless,” Granados said.
The Place is only able to make these situations possible through the generosity of the community, Granados said.
"This outreach is completely community-generated,” he said. “If you have a used vehicle that you're not using, please donate it to us. We can assure you that we won't sell it, and it will go to someone deserving."
Donations are accepted Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Place of Forsyth, 2550 The Place Circle. Donations can be dropped off in the back of the building.
