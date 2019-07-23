JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Valeo Groupe Americas and Westminster Capital announced July 18 that they are breaking ground on Vineyard Johns Creek at 10565 Medlock Bridge Road for a new senior community.
The 112-unit personalized living residence will open in fall 2020.
The property has personalized living spaces designed for today’s senior, and will hold a spa, wellness area, courtyard, several dining areas and smart technology throughout the building.
Vineyard’s newest flagship property will implement the company’s proprietary residence life program, THRIVE, which focuses on living better.
The Johns Creek announcement adds to Valeo Senior’s two existing projects delivering this fall, with four more in development for 2019 and another six to start in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.