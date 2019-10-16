MILTON, Ga. — Milton has begun its search for a new communications director after Shannon Ferguson finished her tenure with the city last week.
Ferguson joined the city in 2016 and created several new communications initiatives including City Council previews and monthly newsletters. She also served as an active voice on the city’s social media outlets in addition to her other duties promoting the city and its efforts.
“I’m definitely sad to leave this amazing community, but I am excited to expand my professional role by serving in a municipal leadership position,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson came to Milton after working in a state role where she was responsible for reading all bills introduced in the Legislature, including HB 1470, which sought to incorporate Milton. Ferguson said she remembers thinking how exciting it must be for those in the city. Ten years later, she began work with Milton.
Ferguson said some cities are challenged by citizen apathy, but that is not the case in Milton.
“Of course, that’s not to say that everyone is happy with every policy decision,” she laughed. “However, you have engaged citizens, dedicated staff with a servant heart and elected officials who are laser-focused on the greater good. It’s that combination that made Milton such an incredible place to work for me as the communications director.”
Mayor Joe Lockwood praised Ferguson at the Oct. 7 City Council meeting.
“It’s bittersweet that we wish Shannon farewell,” Lockwood said. “I just want to thank you from my position and from the council as well as all of our citizens and other staff. We thank you for all that you have done. We’ll miss you, but we wish you the best of luck.”
The city is also actively recruiting a deputy city clerk, police recruits, firefighter/paramedic, special events coordinator, a parks and recreations specialist and a development review coordinator.
