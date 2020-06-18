FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Kids, parents and others wanting to show support came together June 13 in the Aberdeen neighborhood to support the Black Lives Matter movement by marching along subdivision streets. Around 50 people traversed the hilly streets of the south Forsyth neighborhood chanting and holding signs for the event organized by resident Rosa Bonilla.
Bonilla said she wanted to take her kids to a recent protest in downtown Cumming. She did have some safety concerns about the possibility of violence, but ultimately she was simply unable to attend. Her kids still wanted to create signs and be a part of an event, Bonilla said, so she decided to organize a safe march for kids and put the word out to her neighbors.
“One morning I just decided to put the idea on our neighborhood Facebook page to see if anyone would be interested in that kind of event to give kids a chance to speak up and speak out about what’s going on,” Bonilla said. “Soon I was getting a good response.”
The kids who marched were glad to be a part of the event, she said.
“It was really amazing to have them be able to participate, not just in walking but also in leading chants,” Bonilla said. “It makes them feel like they are contributing and standing up for what they feel is right.”
Bonilla, who is Hispanic, said she showed her kids portions of the video taken of George Floyd’s death, and a recent conversation with her daughter had an impact on how she viewed her own ethnicity.
“My daughter is darker skin-toned, and one thing she said caught her attention was me having to tell her don’t take her dog outside at night with a hoodie on,” Bonilla said. “That really resonated with her.”
Though the march was created with kids in mind, adults were eager to join. Some adults without kids marched, and some neighbors who did not walk the streets still showed support from their driveways. Some started at the beginning of the walk while others joined in while it was underway.
“I don’t have all the answers, none of us do, but no matter how deeply involved we are or if we are just touching the surface, everyone was happy to be there and show support,” Bonilla said. “And it’s not just a march, it’s bringing awareness to the issue. We are a predominately white neighborhood, so maybe people have only seen a handful of people of color here, but a lot of neighbors were happy just to show up and support the cause.”
Following the event, Aberdeen resident Matt Maguire, who is white, addressed his neighbors. His words were aimed at his white neighbors and were inspired by the sign Bonilla carried during the march which read; “It is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist.”
“We are really privileged to be able to consider marching one day and otherwise sit it out,” Maguire said. “I told them to leverage their privilege, stand up in the face of prejudice, have tough conversations with family and those in your friends circle and loudly object to racism in all its forms.”
Those looking for a safe way for kids to participate and show their support of Black Lives Matter could consider holding a neighborhood march, Bonilla said.
“I would encourage people to give it a shot,” she said. “Just bring it up with your neighbors, and you will probably be surprised at how many people are interested and willing to join.”
