CUMMING, Ga. — The MSG Foundation is hosting the second annual Run Your Can Off 5K benefit Aug. 24 at Otwell Middle School.
The event begins at 7 a.m. with the option to participate in a 5K run starting at 8 a.m. or a 1K run at 8:55 a.m. All proceeds will go to the MSG Foundation in its fight against hunger for Forsyth County residents and households struggling to feed their families.
“I feel the benefit is a natural fit for our community,” said Wayne Hartshorn, Race Committee Chair. “Most people are compassionate and willing to help their fellow man when they can. Giving a couple of hours for a good cause while doing something one enjoys is a no-brainer.
Even with the northern suburbs considered well off, Hartshorn said, one in five persons suffers from food insecurity in the county, state and country.
“What better cause is there to fight hunger in our own hometown, so no one goes to bed hungry?” he said. “Supporting our event allows us to secure and keep food items on hand at all times for immediate need.”
Otwell Middle School is the host school for the MSG foundation for the entire year. The organization meets on the third Saturday of every month at the school to sort and pack groceries. These are then sent to the nine most economically challenged sites in the county and dispersed to needy families.
“We provide a spot for the volunteers to put together their boxes of love (food) and load them up into cars for delivery every month,” said Steve Miller, principal of Otwell Middle School. “The MSG Foundation provides a critical support for those in our community in need. I appreciate the time and energy they put into getting volunteers and coordinating the drop off of food to those in need.”
All pre-registered runners will receive a free T-shirt with the chance to win customized medals for different categories. The course features a series of loops running through City Hall and downtown Cumming that circle back to the school for the finish. Snacks and goodie bags will be provided with a special surprise treat waiting at the finish line. Much like the positive reception of the previous year’s benefit run, Hartshorn hopes that the event will turn a profit to further benefit the community.
“The community really opened its arms for our event…” said Hartshorn. “Our support came from sponsors who bear the bulk of the event expense, many who also had runners…not only did our first race break even, we made a profit thanks to the support of our community. This year we will also offer an opportunity for participants to donate non-perishable food items that will go straight to our clients.”
Registration for the 5K is $25 until Aug. 10 and $35 from Aug. 11 until the day of the event. Registration for the 1K will remain priced at $15. Otwell Middle School is located at 605 Tribble Gap Road. For more information about the run or to register, visit www.active.com.
