JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Young actress and singer Lucy Carlyle, a student at Mount Pisgah Christian School, will perform at PBS’s the “Celebration of Music Concert” at the Vista Room in Atlanta on Aug. 22 at 7p.m.
Two performers from the show will be chosen to fly to Los Angeles to perform on a televised performance. One will be decided by an audience vote and one will be a producer’s pick.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit celebrationofmusic.com.
