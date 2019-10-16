MILTON, Ga. — Those looking to visit some of North Fulton’s most beautiful residences will have the opportunity Oct. 25-26 at the fourth annual Milton Tour of Homes. The event begins Oct. 25 with a VIP fundraising event with the tours taking place throughout Oct. 26, and it is all for a good cause.
The tour, organized by North Fulton-based Southern Magnolia Charities, will benefit three local organizations — Meals by Grace, The Will to Live Foundation and the Milton First Responders Foundation.
Meals by Grace partners with local schools to identify and feed families in need. Funds received from the Milton Tour of Homes will benefit the group’s Fill Ministries Aquaponics Farm in Forsyth County. The farm grows food that is distributed to local food-insecure families.
The Will to Live Foundation, created to honor the memory of teenager Will Trautwein, is dedicated to preventing teen suicide through mental health education and encouraging teens to support each other.
The Milton First Responders Foundation supports Milton police and fire employees and their families. The organization also provides needed equipment and training.
Kicking off the weekend festivities is the VIP fundraising event from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25. The fundraiser will be hosted at a Crabapple area home — homes on the tour will not be revealed until tours begin — with food by chef Todd Hogan, live music from singer/songwriters Mike Rizzi and Brian Bisky and a silent auction. Limited tickets for the VIP event are $85.
The Tour of Homes will begin in the morning of Oct. 26 and run throughout the day. Sixteen tour times are being offered, beginning at 8:15 a.m. with the final tour beginning at 3: 55 p.m. Attendees will meet at Birmingham United Methodist Church, 15770 Birmingham Highway, where chartered buses will take them to each home on the tour. The tour will take approximately three hours and tickets are $45.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit miltongatourofhomes.com.
