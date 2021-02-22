MILTON, Ga. — Milton High School junior Asmi Kumar has received the National Center for Women & Information Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing. The award recognizes high school students who self-identify as women, genderqueer, or non-binary for their computing-related achievements and interests as part of an effort to encourage a diverse range of students to choose careers in technology.
Kumar is one of 40 national award winners selected for her outstanding aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access and plans for post-secondary education. She was the only winner from Georgia.
Kumar is an aspiring engineer and a blogger for Towards Data Science. She also runs AInspire, a nonprofit which provides free artificial intelligence education through workshops, competitions and videos.
Kumar has been recognized by Society for Science and the Public, the White House, Google and MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory for her projects about anticipating autistic meltdowns and mapping poverty from satellite imagery. Recently, she spoke at the UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities about her work on a new digital vision therapy tool.
“I hope to continue leveraging machine learning for impactful tasks, and I aim to use the power of computing sensibly and thoughtfully to make positive differences,” Kumar said. “Through computer science, I get to blend my passions for technology and programming with my personal values to create, iterating with input from co-designers every step of the way.”
