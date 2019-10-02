MILTON, Ga. — Southern Magnolia Charities will host this year’s Milton Tour of Homes on Oct. 26. The tour will offer visitors a chance to visit unique private properties in the city.
The featured homes are kept confidential and revealed only to ticketholders as they tour the area on chartered buses the day of the tour.
Proceeds from the tour will go toward local charities, including Meals by Grace, The Will to Live Foundation and Milton First Responders Foundation.
Tickets cost $45 each.
Southern Magnolia Charities will also hold a VIP Kickoff event Friday, Oct. 25 for people to support this year’s tours. Tickets to the kickoff event are not the same as the Tour of Homes tickets.
The kickoff event will include curated appetizers from Chef Todd Hogan, beverages, silent auction and entertainment by singer/songwriters Mike Rizzi and Brian Bisky. Tickets for the kickoff are $85, including food, bar and entertainment.
For more information and tickets for both events, visit miltongatourofhomes.com.
