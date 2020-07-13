MILTON, Ga. — Susan Cammack has officially taken over the reins as president of the Milton Rotary Club for the 2020-21 year.
For the upcoming year, Rotary International has announced its new theme as “Rotary Opens Opportunities.” Cammack, like other local club presidents, has been tasked to put service ideas into action and improve the lives of those in need.
“I will support our theme by letting the Milton community know that this organization is here, and by letting our partners in need know that we are available to serve their needs, no matter how big or small,” Cammack said. “Rotary isn't just a club you join, but rather an opportunity for endless possibilities to better the community you live in. One opportunity creates another opportunity, so the sky's the limit.”
One of Cammack’s top priorities is to grow Milton Rotary Club’s membership and presence in the community. She plans to sponsor at least one service project each month for members to participate in, and she said she hopes to increase those opportunities as more members join.
“Milton is a town of active and involved people who all want this community to thrive,” Cammack said. “I hope to tap into that dedication and loyalty and encourage more of my neighbors to lend their support and involvement to this amazing organization.”
Under Past President Jacob Weaver, Milton Rotary Club became involved with numerous local charities, including North Fulton Community Charities, The Drake House and the Milton Senior Center. The club also strengthened its Interact Clubs, local school clubs sponsored by Rotary for students to participate in service projects.
“Through Interact, Rotary hopes to instill the value of service within our high school students, which they will then carry with them into adulthood,” Cammack said.
Cammack became involved in Rotary through her husband, Chris, who joined the neighboring Alpharetta Rotary Club. Cammack, however, said she wanted to find a smaller club and connect with fellow community members. Milton Rotary Club fit the bill.
Outside of Rotary, Cammack is the owner of Ruff House Dog Kennel on Dorris Road and a graduate of Georgia Southern University. She is an active member of St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church and regularly volunteers at Milton High School. She serves on the Milton High School PTO board and acts as the sponsor for the Interact Clubs at both Milton High School and Cambridge High School.
Cammack said Milton Rotary Club is open to anyone looking to devote more time in service of their community, not just business owners, and welcomes anyone to attend a meeting as a guest.
The club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Olde Blind Dog in Milton.
For more information or to get involved, visit miltonrotaryclub.org.
