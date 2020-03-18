MILTON, Ga. — Local piano wunderkind William Zhang, 7, recently performed on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and will make his national television debut on the March 22 episode of the show that features talented and inspiring youth. The season 4 episode of the show, hosted by actress Melissa McCarthy, is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. March 22.
Zhang’s parents, Julie and Todd, said William showed a strong interest in music as a young toddler, and began taking serious piano lessons as a 4-year old.
He immediately showed his aptitude for performing classical music. In his first piano competition, the American Protégé International Piano & String Competition 2019, Zhang won first place and was given a Judge’s Distinction Award for all age groups. He became on the youngest performers to be invited to play Carnegie Hall and performed at the famed venue last March.
He was also giving a proclamation by the city of Milton last year.
Zhang said he “had a lot of fun” performing on the show. After filming and landing back in Atlanta, Julie said he was sad and asked if the family could go back to Los Angeles because he wanted “to do it again.”
