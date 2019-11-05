Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood (center) reveals the first class inducted to the Milton Wall of Fame at Bell Memorial Park Nov. 2. Michael Nugent (left) and Evan Nolte were among the first six Wall of Fame members to have their names enshrined. Nugent, a lacrosse goalie, led Milton High School to the 2010 state championship before playing for Mercer University. He also played professionally for the Denver Outlaws and Boston Cannons and is now a high school coach in Baltimore. Nolte played basketball in the city and was integral in Milton High winning the 2010 and 2012 state titles. Nolte went on to play at the University of Virginia where he appeared in 134 games with the Cavaliers, who won the ACC Tournament and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament during Nolte’s career.
