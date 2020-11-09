MILTON, Ga. — Though just turning 14, Milton has already produced many standout athletes and people who have made noteworthy contributions to the parks and recreation community.
For the second year, the city honored seven of former or current residents with a Wall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday at Bell Memorial Park.
The second class of inductees include:
Ron Hill
A Virginia transplant and U.S. Army Veteran, Hill made his mark on athletics and recreation in several areas of Metro Atlanta.
Hill, who played football and basketball before his military service, served on the Milton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board from 2011 to 2019 and was a major voice in guiding the city’s fledgling parks and recreation amenities to its current state.
Hill also served as football, basketball, and track and field coach and mentor at Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs, with the city stating he “offered insight, character, leadership and humor everywhere he went.”
Hill died in March due to complications of COVID-19 at the age of 63.
Von Kottis
Von Kottis was involved in the girls softball program for years and served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. He was a prominent voice in transforming Bell Memorial Park and was instrumental in making the Milton Steelers youth football a free program for residents.
Kottis passed away in 2017 at the age of 57.
Jack Dunn
Jack Dunn’s baseball career began at Bell Memorial Park playing for the Hopewell Youth Association. It continues today with the Blessed Trinity and Northwestern alum reaching the professional ranks.
After getting his start in the sport in Milton, Dunn was a standout shortstop for Blessed Trinity and was vital in the Titans’ capturing the 2014 and 2015 Class 3A state titles. Dunn still holds the highest fielding percentage in a season at BT during his senior year with no errors in an entire season (2015) in over 100 chances.
Dunn played college ball at Northwestern University where he started 211 games, setting a program record for consecutive starts and compiling 230 career hits. He led the team in batting average his junior and senior seasons and was a 2019 Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist, given to the nation’s top shortstop. He also earned Big Ten shortstop First-Team honors in 2019.
Last June, Dunn was drafted in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. He appeared in 52 games with Washington affiliate Auburn (New York) Doubledays in 2019.
Amanda Marshall
Amanda Marshall was a standout softball player and later a coach after getting her start in Milton.
After playing baseball at Bell Memorial Park, Marshall went on to join the Alpharetta Youth Softball Association and played for several fastpitch teams. She lettered all four years at Milton High School and led the team to a region championship and berth in the Elite Eight of the state tournament in 2011.
The Milton grad went on to play D1 softball at Nicholls State University where she split her time as a catcher and outfielder.
Marshall was also a member of the Great Britain National Softball Program from 2011-14 and competed in the 2013 Junior Women’s World Softball Championships.
An injury ended Marshall’s playing career, but she has since coached softball for her high school alum, two travel teams and several colleges, including Emory University and Kennesaw State University.
Todd Strada
Milton High School alum Todd Strada began gymnastics as a toddler in 1985 and eventually became one of the top collegiate competitors in the country.
Milton did not have a gymnastics team, but Strada competed in several national tournaments while a student at the school, including the Coca-Cola National Championships and the John Hancock U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Strada later joined the University of Iowa gymnastics program and was named the Male Athlete of the Year and the Big Ten Gymnast of the Year in 1999. He earned five All-American honors during his career and helped Iowa win the Big Ten championship in 1998.
Tessa Whittington (Lynam)
Tessa Lynam, now Tessa Whittington, got her start in softball in Milton and went on to become a highly decorated player for Milton High, LSU and Baylor softball.
Whittington, a 2001 Milton High alum, was named the 2001 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year, awarded to the state’s top softball player. She was also named All-State in her junior and senior seasons and led the Eagles to three consecutive region titles from 1999-2001.
Whittington began her college career at LSU where she started over 100 games in her freshman and sophomore seasons. She transferred to Baylor University ahead of the 2004 season. After rebounding from a back injury, she became a standout for the Bears. She is tied for fourth on the career batting average list for the program with a .323 average and holds the program records for home runs per game, RBIs per game and slugging percentage.
As a pitcher, she is fourth all-time at Baylor in fewest hits per seven innings, second in strikeouts per inning (6.05) and fourth all-time for opponent batting average (.223).
Ryan Stachler
Milton native Ryan Stachler has had a standout career playing for the golf programs at both Milton and Cambridge and turned pro in 2019.
Stachler began his high school career at Milton High School before Cambridge opened its doors, and he was a state champion at both schools. Stachler was a member of the 2020 Milton Class 6A state championship team and later led Cambridge to the 2015 Class 5A state title. He was the low-medalist at three high school tournaments.
Stachler joined South Carolina University’s golf program following his graduation and was named a 2018-19 Srixon/Cleveland Golf Scholar All-American. He is in the top-20 at South Carolina in career scoring average and best scoring average for a single season.
In 2016, he qualified for match play for the 118th U.S. Open. He also finished 33rd at the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship and was runner-up at the 2019 Cleveland
