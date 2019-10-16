MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Historical Society’s 2019 holiday ornament is now on sale, the second in an annual series of glass ornaments celebrating important historical sites in the Milton community.
The 2019 ornament edition features an image of the Reese House, formerly known as the Urban Farmhouse in Crabapple. The Queen Anne style Reese House was built in 1906.
The ornament is available for $15 at Bobby G’s Chicago Eatery and Sports Bar, Cheeses and Mary, Duke’s Bar and Grill, Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Providence Bank, ‘Cue Barbeque, Scottsdale Farms and whitetail Bicycles and Coffee Shop.
For more information about the non-profit historical society, visit miltongahistoricalsociety.com.
