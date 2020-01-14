MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Historical Society Board of Directors recently elected Jeff Dufresne to serve as president of the organization. Dufresne succeeds Bill Lusk, who will remain on the board of directors as vice president. Also re-elected to the board in their current positions are Karen Thurman, Treasurer, and Joan Borzilleri, Secretary.
Dufresne served as the executive director of the Urban Land Institute in Atlanta before moving to Milton. He is a member of the city’s Design Review Board and Trails Advisory Committee.
“A community’s sense of place relies in large measure on its history and traditions,” Dufresne said. “Milton is blessed with an exciting but little-known history, which our outstanding board of directors and I will build upon through education, research and document preservation. I encourage anyone interested in volunteering to contact me or any member of our board. We want to involve the community in many creative ways.”
For further information, contact Jeff Dufresne at miltonhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or at (404) 550-1414, or visit miltongahistoricalsociety.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.