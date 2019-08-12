ATLANTA — The Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District is calling for metro Atlanta students in grades 6-8 to enter its 18th annual Water Essay Contest.
This year, participants are asked to answer the question, “How do you value water?” The average metro Atlantan uses around 50 gallons of water a day at home, most of which is used for drinking, bathing, washing clothes and dishes, and flushing toilets. Huge amounts of water are used to produce the food, energy and other products we use daily.
This contest challenges students to consider the value of water deeply.
All students in grades 6-8 in the 15 counties that make up the Metro Water District are invited to participate by submitting 300-500 word essays by Oct. 25. One winner from each county and the city of Atlanta, as well as an overall winner and runner-up, will receive prizes and be honored at a reception at the state Capitol in December. Find information at northgeorgiawater.org/essay.
