FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Meals by Grace Executive Director Suellen Daniels got choked up talking about how things will be for the organization over the next two months.

With skyrocketing unemployment, the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year and limited supplies at foodbanks, the nonprofit has seen a surge in demand for meals, and Daniels is worried about meeting the need.

“I try not to think about where we will be in eight weeks,” she said. “I realize that’s probably not a good executive director thing, but the reality is, there’s a very real possibility that we are not going to have sufficient food to give families all they need.”

During the last two weeks of March, the nonprofit supplied just under 20,000 meals, and Daniels expects that need to remain. Between the cost of additional food, transporting meals and leasing a refrigerated truck, Meals by Grace’s budget has increased by $33,000 each week.

Funding is a serious concern, but food supply presents a greater issue.

Meal by Grace receives food from two major sources — food banks and food drives. With the ongoing pandemic, companies and organizations aren’t holding food drives, Daniels said, and food banks are becoming barren.

Each week, the group normally orders from a food panty 200 boxes of frozen meat and mixed canned goods, which supplies families who use the nonprofit’s pantry. But for the past few weeks, the response has been, “we don’t have that,” Daniels said.

Another source is salvage food. That includes food that has left a distributor, but has not been received by the restaurant, grocery store or other company that placed the order. Daniels said if anything interrupts this process, such as a restaurant cancelling its order, the food can either be given to nonprofits or must be taken directly to a landfill.

But with many restaurants closing their doors and grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked, the availability of salvage food is also drying up, Daniels said.

Salvage food is often perishable, so if some does become available, Meals by Grace must act quickly to retrieve it. That requires a refrigerated truck. As the pandemic got its foothold in the state a few weeks ago, the nonprofit’s truck broke down, likely for good.

Meals by Grace has since leased a refrigerated truck, but it comes with a monthly price tag of $2,200. Daniels says she shudders at how many meals those funds could provide, but it is a necessary expense.

“That would provide a lot of food, but [the truck] is a means to get food,” she said. “The best solution for us is to have a truck on the road anytime someone wants to give us food. And with a lease, a breakdown or maintenance issue won’t put us out of business, because we cannot be out of businesses for a second.”

Advice for those in need of help Meals by Grace Executive Director Suellen Daniels said there are resources available to those facing food insecurity. She suggests calling the United Way of Greater Atlanta at 211 to find food pantries in their area. There is also a phone app, GA Food Finder, that lists food pantries, their hours of operation and other information. To receive assistance from Meals by Grace, a picture ID is required, along with some proof of residency in Forsyth County or Dawson County. A one-page USDA self-declaration form, which is provided by the nonprofit, must also be completed.

Not everyone qualifies

When food is available, it is not necessarily available to anyone. When the state-backed Georgia Nutrition Assistance Program donates to a food bank, it is required that food be given to someone already receiving public assistance, Daniels said.

“Right now, if you come to me for food and all I have is GNAP food and you are not already on public assistance, I cannot give you that food, even if it breaks my heart,” she said. “I have to report who that food goes to, and I report I gave GNAP food to a non-GNAP client, we lose our agency status and we can’t order from the food bank at all.”

That is an especially important factor with many people seeking assistance for the first time. Daniels said many are hardworking, but maybe did not have funds saved up, and now they have lost their jobs.

“Now all of the sudden they are desperate, they need help, they need food and they don’t know where to go,” she said. “They don’t know the rules, what documentation they need, when food banks are open. They are just panicked, and you can even hear it in their voice, they don’t even know the questions to ask.”

Resources are running short

Daniels said the organization needs help.

Volunteers have stepped up to help package food, a process performed in small groups with gloves and other sanitary precautions. People can also donate through the Meals by Grace website or by texting “Feed kids now” to 44321.

The biggest needs are for meals in a can, like beef stew or ravioli, canned fruits and vegetables, and cereal.

Food drop-off locations can be found at mealsbygrace.org.

“Our commitment as long as I’m breathing is to give out everything that comes in,” Daniels said. “We will likely need to meter that, and might not be able to hand out as lavishly as we have, but we will serve.”