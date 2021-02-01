MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Mayor’s Run and Jog for a Cause 5K will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual 5K, a partnership between the city and North Point Pediatrics, was scheduled to take place in the Deerfield Parkway area of Milton Feb. 27.
The city said prioritizing safety and statewide limitations on “gathering” sizes prompted the cancellation.
The February 27 edition would have been the 11th annual Milton Mayor's Run and 17th annual Jog for a Cause, which raises money to support childhood cancer research and assist families dealing with diagnosis and treatment. The two races joined forces years ago in a partnership between the City of Milton and North Point Pediatrics.
The city said it hopes to bring the event back in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.