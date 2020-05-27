DUNWOODY, Ga. — In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, National Geographic will premiere “World War II in Europe: Voices from the Front”on May 21 at 8 p.m. on the National Geographic television channel.
NatGeo’s producers conducted interviews with World War II veterans in Detroit, Atlanta, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Berlin, and London for the 44-minute documentary.
Five Georgia World War II veterans, all members of the Atlanta World War II Round Table which meets at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, will be among those representing the American heroes.
The five Atlantans making appearances in the program are Dachau liberator Hilbert Margol of Dunwoody, B-24 crewman Frank “Burt” Vardeman of Atlanta, Omaha Beach veteran Morton Waitzman of Atlanta, Battle of the Bulge veteran Clayton Byrd of Dunwoody, and Iwo Jima Marine Bill Montgomery of Decatur, representing Americans still fighting the Japanese in the Pacific at the time of Nazi Germany’s surrender.
