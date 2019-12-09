JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two siblings from Johns Creek, Aditya and Akanksha Satya, were invited by Lions Club International to join in a service trip to India over Thanksgiving.
Aditya and Akanksha participated in a series of service activities called “Sapthaha,” which means seven events. These events included a teen diabetes awareness rally, planting tree saplings, co-hosting a sports meet for children with disabilities, volunteering at a hospice for terminal cancer patients, leading a food drive for impoverished elderly and for a children’s orphanage, and volunteering at a medical camp where doctors performed health exams.
Aditya Satya is a freshman at Georgia Tech, pursuing a Naval ROTC training. Akanksha Satya is a junior at Chattahoochee High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.