DUNWOODY, Ga. — Students at Dunwoody High School have joined forces to help raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The organization is currently holding its annual Student of the Year campaign which allows students to form teams of their own and participate in a friendly competition to raise money for the charitable cause. Two teams, A New Hope and CUREageous, are representing the Dunwoody community in an attempt reach their personal goals of raising $50,000 to $100,000.
“Each campaign raises awareness for blood cancers in their own community,” said Grace Moussouri, a student candidate for team CUREageous. “As my team has met with businesses and emailed our community, we have heard many heartbreaking stories from those who have lost loved ones to blood cancer.”
Moussouri said she thinks the campaign teaches students about themselves and gives them valuable tools that are important in the workforce.
“Hopefully one day LLS can find the cure to cancer because of it,” she said.
There are a total of 35 teams from 34 different schools representing the Atlanta division in the campaign. Each team is composed of one to three students and local funds raised are used to help a local patient hero who is battling or in remission from a blood cancer. Although the LLS annual Man and Woman of the Year campaigns have been around for some time, the more recent Student of the Year campaign has allowed younger people to become involved.
“To raise funds, we have found that the best way is to reach out to local businesses and corporate employees,” said Millie Kitchin, a student candidate for team A New Hope. “So many businesses and people really do like to donate whatever they can to our cause. In addition, we’ve reached out to as many people as we could think of to personally ask for donations, we’ve set up fundraising events, and we’ve been consistently spreading the word about our campaign to anyone that’ll listen.”
During last year’s campaign, Atlanta students raised a total of $1.2 million. With the growing success and increased student participation for the campaign, the goal this year is to reach $1.5 million. Many of the candidates have been crafting their campaign for eight months. Teens garner experience using entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management skills within the community. The team that raises the most money will earn the Student(s) of the Year Award at a celebratory gala on Feb. 28.
“Many treatments funded by LLS are now helping patients with other cancers and serious diseases,” said Carey Stadler, senior campaign manager. “With the students we have involved here in Atlanta, the sky is the limit, and we know that this generation will be the ones to make the biggest impact toward cancer cures.”
The student campaign began Jan. 10 and runs until Feb. 28. For more information about the campaign, visit lls.org. To make a donation to a campaign team near you, visit studentsoftheyear.org.
