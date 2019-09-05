MILTON, Ga. — Christian Edwards, 9, qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina last month.
Christian qualified for the event with a strong performance in the AAU National Club Championships where he ran a personal record in the 1500-meters, placing seventh, and earned a qualifying spot in the 800-meter event. He was also the first alternate on the 9-10 year old boys 4x400 relay team.
