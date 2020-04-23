ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Susan Roper Youdell of Alpharetta was recently awarded a certificate for her 25 years of membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The award was presented at Alpharetta’s Mansell House by Patriots of Liberty Chapter Regent Donna Loudermilk.
Youdell’s certificate was signed by NSDAR President General Denise VanBuren from the organization’s national headquarters in Washington, DC.
Youdell has held many leadership positions both at state and chapter levels over the past 25 years. She served as Chapter Regent of Battle of Sugartown Chapter, N.C.; Chapter First Vice Regent and Historian of Chestatee River Chapter, Cumming; and Chapter Regent and First Vice Regent of Patriots of Liberty Chapter in Alpharetta.
Founded in 1890, the DAR is a service organization with the goals of promoting education, patriotism and historic preservation. Women over the age of 18 are eligible for membership upon establishing a direct lineal descent of a patriot during the Revolutionary War.
More information about the local chapter is available by emailing patriotsofliberty+info@gmail.com.
