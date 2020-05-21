Canton, GA - In honor of all Health Care Workers and first responders, the Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park dedicated a statue for their tireless efforts in the controlling and taming the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. A formal dedication will take place in the near future when appropriate and safe. The statue depicts an American Eagle (workers) battling a King Cobra Snake (the virus).
Local funeral home dedicates statue to first responders
